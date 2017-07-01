Early morning crash on Central Ave causes power outage

- An early morning crash on Central Ave caused power outages after a utility pole & power lines were damaged.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say that a car struck a utility pole around 2:27 am on Central Ave near E. 10th St, east of uptown Charlotte. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Duke Energy says that approximately 367 nearby residences and businesses were affected by the outage, which is expected to be restored by 6 pm Saturday evening.