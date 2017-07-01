7-year-old dies in single-car crash in Matthews

- A fatal crash in Matthews late Friday evening killed one 7-year-old girl and critically injured another.

Matthews Police say that speed was possibly a contributing factor to the single car crash on Sam Newell Rd in front of Crown Point Elementary School around 10:56 pm.

The car, driven by a 54-year-old male, left the roadway and struck a tree. He, along with a 1-year-old male, was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital. A 7-year-old girl died from her injuries and another 7-year-old girl is in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate.