27 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC total to 200 this season

- The North Carolina Division of Public Health announced Thursday 27 new flu deaths have been reported in North Carolina since Feb. 11, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 200.

The World Health Organization estimates the annual epidemic results in about 3 to 5 million cases of severe illness globally and 290,000 to 650,000 deaths.

This year’s flu season ranks among the most severe in recent years.

We‘re in the middle of a nationwide flu epidemic and I’m asking North Carolinians to do their part to stay healthy and stop the flu from spreading,” Gov. Cooper said last week. “There are a few simple actions we can all take to fight the flu: get your flu shot if you haven’t already, wash your hands and cover sneezes and coughs, and stay home from work or school if you get the flu.”

State epidemiologists report that influenza activity remained widespread during the week ending Feb. 3. Flu-associated deaths reported since Oct. 1 include 97 who were 65 or older, 33 ages 50-64, six ages 25-49, three ages 5-17 and one younger than five.

Flu symptoms include: