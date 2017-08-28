Restaurant workers busted prepping food on ground

A Charlotte restaurant was caught preparing food on the ground behind the building to be served inside after FOX 46 Charlotte received a viewer-recorded video.

Tokyo Grill & Buffet had two employees, caught on camera, peeling onions that were exposed to the asphalt next to garbage cans, dumpsters and filth.

"It's kind of unfortunate if you're buying food from there," one restaurant-goer said.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department called this a "critical violation." FOX 46 Charlotte reached out to the department with questions surrounding the video and it sent a health inspector to the scene within one hour, last Thursday.

The video was recorded in May. The restaurant's general manager confirms the food was being prepared on the ground but said at least one employee in the video has been fired and that a manger was not on duty that day to keep the workers from doing it.

Not having a manager on duty is a violation, according to the health department.

The health department said the restaurant manager also admitted that more onions had been prepared on the ground in late August. The health department forced the restaurant to throw out that food.

Tokyo Grill has had three-official inspections this year. It's current health score is a 91.5. In 2016, it went as low as 87.

Food being prepared on the ground can lower its current score as much as three points, according to the health department.