CMPD police officer arrested for obtaining fraudulent prescriptions

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested one of its own Tuesday afternoon for obtaining prescription drugs by fraud.

Officer Jennifer Wolfe, 37, is charged with five counts of obtaining schedule II controlled substance (opioids) by fraud. CMPD said she was arrested at police headquarters and taken to the Mecklenburg County jail at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

CMPD began an investigation Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, after being contacted by an employee of Danze Dentistry in Matthews. The investigation revealed that Officer Wolfe had obtained fraudulent prescriptions for pain killers from an employee of the practice.

Wolfe, who is assigned to the Metro Division as a patrol officer, was placed on paid administrative at the start of the investigation. As of her arrest Tuesday, she is on unpaid administrative leave.

Matthews police have charged the dental practice employee, Roberta Porter, in the case.

Both CMPD and Matthews police are continuing their investigations. Wolfe was hired by CMPD in April 25, 2011.

Statement from Chief Kerr Putney:

“I am disappointed and saddened that one of our officers is being charged with this serious offense. The men and women of this organization are regular people, who face the same challenges as the rest of our community. Unfortunately, we are not immune from the growing opioid epidemic. We represent the law and must hold ourselves accountable when we violate it.”

