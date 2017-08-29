Sewage spill prompts no swimming advisory for cove on Lake Norman

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - A no swimming advisory was issued Tuesday for a cove on Lake Norman, authorities said. 

The advisory was issued after approximately 200 gallons of raw sewage was discharged into the lake, via a storm water pipe, from a spill that occurred at 18803 Harbor Light Boulevard on Tuesday, August 29. 

The spill resulted from a broken wastewater pipe which was repaired earlier on Tuesday by Charlotte Water.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services staff issued this advisory are conducting sampling in the cove. The advisory and sampling will continue until levels are determined to be safe for swimming.

