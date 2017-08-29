Man hit by car while working on I-485 in critical condition

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Aug 29 2017 04:03PM EDT

Updated: Aug 29 2017 07:07PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - A man was hit by a car while working on I-485 Outer near W. Blvd., according to authorities. 

The worker was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon and has been transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to sources on scene.

A state trooper says charges against the driver are pending. He says the potential charges are, at minimum, failure to maintain lane control and reckless driving.

The driver reported to the state trooper that traffic had come to a sudden stop when he was looking down at the radio. The driver looked up, slammed on brakes and then jerked the vehicle out of lane to avoid hitting any cars. That's when the driver hit the worker picking up trash along side by the median. 

Sources say the victim is employed by a private company contracted to work with the Department of Transportation. 

This is a developing story. FOX 46's Amber Roberts is on scene gathering more details. 

