Man hit by car while working on I-485 in critical condition

- A man was hit by a car while working on I-485 Outer near W. Blvd., according to authorities.

The worker was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon and has been transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to sources on scene.

A state trooper says charges against the driver are pending. He says the potential charges are, at minimum, failure to maintain lane control and reckless driving.

Trooper: Charges pending against driver. What's expected, at minimum, is failure to maintain lane control & reckless driving. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/ddSES0E7GX — Amber Roberts (@AmberFOX46) August 29, 2017

The driver reported to the state trooper that traffic had come to a sudden stop when he was looking down at the radio. The driver looked up, slammed on brakes and then jerked the vehicle out of lane to avoid hitting any cars. That's when the driver hit the worker picking up trash along side by the median.

BREAKING: A contract worker for DOT was hit by a vehicle while picking up trash along I-485. This is the scene now. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/pn0Xd5Z5ri — Amber Roberts (@AmberFOX46) August 29, 2017

Sources say the victim is employed by a private company contracted to work with the Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story. FOX 46's Amber Roberts is on scene gathering more details.