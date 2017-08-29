Second suspect wanted in NW Charlotte murder

- Another man has been identified as a suspect in a northwest Charlotte murder, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

Darius Jordan Perry, 19, has been identified as a suspect in the murder of De'Monte RaShawn Perkins. Perkins was shot just after 5:00 p.m. on Thursday in the 5400 block of Windy Valley Dr. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

One man has already been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting. Jacobe Levone Walker, 24, was charged with 1st degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in the homicide.

Police ask that anyone with information on Perry's whereabouts call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to Detective Peden, the lead detective assigned to the case, or another homicide unit detective. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.