Charlotteans start donation drives to support Hurricane Harvey victims

- A local church is looking to get results for those devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

All Freedom House Church locations are starting to collect donations for victims of the deadly storm on Wednesday.

Locations for the supply drop off for Houston flood relief:

Charlotte 2638 State Road

South End Location 3000 Griffith Street

CrossFit Cornelius 19721 Smith Circle

Hough High School 12420 Bailey Road

More ways you can help:

For more details about Freedom House Church and how you can help Hurricane Harvey victims, CLICK HERE.