Charlotteans start donation drives to support Hurricane Harvey victims

By: FOX 46 Web Staff , Ann Wyatt Little

Posted: Aug 30 2017 06:44AM EDT

Updated: Aug 30 2017 09:52PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - A local church is looking to get results for those devastated by Hurricane Harvey. 

All Freedom House Church locations are starting to collect donations for victims of the deadly storm on Wednesday. 

Locations for the supply drop off for Houston flood relief: 

  • Charlotte 2638 State Road 
  • South End Location 3000 Griffith Street 
  • CrossFit Cornelius 19721 Smith Circle 
  • Hough High School 12420 Bailey Road 

More ways you can help:

For more details about Freedom House Church and how you can help Hurricane Harvey victims, CLICK HERE.

