Driver taken to hospital after car hits back of Huntersville school bus

- One person has been transported to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into the back of a school bus Wednesday morning in Huntersville.

The wreck happened around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, August 30 at Old Statesville Road and Stumptown Road.

Emergency crews had to work to free the driver from their vehicle. The person was transported to Novant Main for treatment.

No injuries were reported on the school bus and no students were on board, Huntersville Fire said.

Drivers are asked to please avoid Old Statesville Road, if possible.