Driver taken to hospital after car hits back of Huntersville school bus

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Aug 30 2017 08:01AM EDT

Updated: Aug 30 2017 08:49AM EDT

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - One person has been transported to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into the back of a school bus Wednesday morning in Huntersville. 

The wreck happened around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, August 30 at Old Statesville Road and Stumptown Road. 

Emergency crews had to work to free the driver from their vehicle. The person was transported to Novant Main for treatment. 

No injuries were reported on the school bus and no students were on board, Huntersville Fire said. 

Drivers are asked to please avoid Old Statesville Road, if possible. 

