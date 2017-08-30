WANTED: Man sought in Salisbury stabbing, shooting

- The Salisbury Police Department is actively searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a stabbing and shooting incident over the weekend.

Eric George Hyman, 29, is wanted for attempted first degree murder, first degree burglary and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The charges stem from Sunday morning’s home invasion along Vanderford Street where Rodney Carpenter was shot and stabbed inside his home. This was not a random home invasion, police said.

Anyone with information on the location of Hyman is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.