Three accused of kidnapping, robbing undercover officer at gunpoint

Armstrong (left) Stiller (middle) Sheehan (right) Armstrong (left) Stiller (middle) Sheehan (right)

- Three men are facing multiple charges after they robbed an undercover officer at gunpoint during a drug transaction, according to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.

The drug deal had been arranged with the three men and the undercover officer in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in the 800 block of East Innes Street in Salisbury on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Upon arrival, the undercover officer got into the suspects' vehicle, at which point the officer was robbed at gunpoint by one of the three men with a stolen .40 Springfield XD handgun, taking the officer’s .9- millimeter Glock handgun and $1,561 in cash.

The three suspects then began to leave the parking lot, with the undercover officer still in the vehicle. At this time surveillance teams confronted the three men at gunpoint and arrested them.

The suspects have been identified as Donald Tiberio Armstong, 36, of Spencer, Tyrese Jamale Stiller, 18, of Salisbury, and John Michael Sheehan, 36, of Salisbury.

The undercover officer was not harmed during this incident.

Armstrong has been charged with possession of firearm by felon, conspiracy to commit the felony of kidnapping, possession of stolen firearm, first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit the felony of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was placed under a $250,000 secured bond.

Stiller has been charged with conspiracy to commit the felony of kidnapping, possession of a stolen firearm, first-degree kidnapping, possession with intent to sell/delivery cocaine, conspiracy to commit the felony of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was placed under a $250,000 secured bond.

Sheehan has been charged with conspiracy to commit the felony of kidnapping, first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit the felony of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was placed under a $150,000 secured bond.

Police said Armstrong has an extensive criminal history with state convictions for trafficking cocaine, possess with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession, and possession of a weapon on school grounds, among others. In 2009, Armstrong was convicted for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams of more of cocaine base. Armstrong received a sentence of 120 months, but was released from the Federal Bureau of Prisons on July 1, 2016, and was on supervised release.

Police said Stiller has a conviction for misdemeanor breaking or entering and Sheehan has an extensive criminal history with convictions for fleeing to elude, felony possession of marijuana, injury to real property, misdemeanor drug possession, and driving while impaired, among others.