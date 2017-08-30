As school year begins, 3 bus-related crashes reported

- Each day this week a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School bus has been involved in an accident with only three days into the school year.

The first wreck was reported on Monday where six students were on board the bus, according to CMS. The school bus was headed to Myers Park Traditional Elementary. No injuries were reported.

Tuesday's accident was due to loose lug nuts, according to CMS. The school bus' tire came off and hit an oncoming car. According to the accident report, 27 students were on board. One person was transported to the hospital. The school bus was headed to Garinger High School at the time.

A third wreck occurred on Wednesday in Huntersville, sending one person to the hospital. The school bus had been heading to Turning Point Academy when a vehicle crashed into the back of the school bus. CMS said no students were on board. The driver who struck the school bus was transported to the hospital for treatment.

“In 2014, there were 135 school buses involved in crashes that resulted in 124 injuries. Thankfully there were no fatalities involved," Sgt. Jesse Wood said. “One of the most serious moving traffic offenses is passing a stopped school bus. This comes with a minimum of a $500, fine plus the cost of court and five points on your license which is the maximum you can get with one citation."

CMS statement regarding Tuesday's crash:

“Following a thorough review by CMS transportation leadership, it has been determined that the lug nuts on the rear tires on school bus #1553 were not secured properly following a brake replacement. After the brake replacement work was complete, the lug nuts were not tightened to standard using a torque wrench.The torque wrench is a specific tool used to tighten bolts, nuts and fasteners which have a specific value to ensure optimum performance. The failure to adequately torque the lug nuts resulted in the rear wheels separating from the vehicle during transport.

The CMS transportation team has strengthened guidelines as a result of this incident to ensure that all maintenance technicians follow critical safety requirements in relation to the tire changing and mounting process.

The team member who performed the work has been retrained on proper procedure. Additionally, all maintenance technicians will have refresher training on the proper method for changing procedure.”