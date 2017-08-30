Autopsy: 3-month old died from starvation and head trauma

- Starvation and blunt force trauma to the head that's what killed Majestic Bush back in January. That autopsy report is why Chaz Bush has been charged with the murder of her 3-month-old son.

Pictures from the autopsy show where some of that head trauma was located.

Internal bleeding was found on the right side of the head and the other showing a skull fracture on the same side of the head.

Related: Charlotte mother charged with murder of 3-month-old baby boy

Neighbors in the NW Charlotte neighborhood where police responded tell me that Chaz, a mother of four, no longer lives at her home on Harrison St.

Two people added they saw her as recently as Tuesday at a corner store on Rozzelles Ferry Rd.

FOX 46 checked in with the county jail to ask about Bush's status.

They confirmed she is not an inmate at this time and that she opted to voluntarily dismiss her murder charge to a grand jury.