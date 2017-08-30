2-year-old girl missing, authorities say suspect may be headed to Mooresville, Wilkesboro

- UPDATE: Rylee Watson was found safe and in good condition in Knoxville, TN.

The Lenoir Police Department is searching for a 2-year-old missing girl.

Rylee Scott Watson is described as white, blonde-haired, blue-eyed, about 18 inches long, weighing 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink striped dress, and pink light up sketcher shoes.

Zachary Scott Watson, 31, is a suspected abductor. Watson is a white man, 6'0", weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He has a tattoo of a cross on his left arm and tattoos of a sun, the name "AYDEN" and stars on his right arm.

He was last seen at Jason Place in Lenoir, NC traveling east toward Mooresville or Wilkesboro. The suspect vehicle is a Black 2014 Toyota Tundra with a broken out back window. The NC license tag number EKT-5702.

See more on the NC AMBER Alert Website

If you have any information regarding this abduction, you are asked to call the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100, or call 911.

Click here for the latest information on this AMBER Alert.