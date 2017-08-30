Man shot to death in front yard in east Charlotte

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting in east Charlotte.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 4000 block of Uppergate Ln.

Upon arrival officers found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the front yard. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

CMPD homicide detectives are still trying to determine if there were any witnesses.

Police say they believe the incident started out as an argument and escalated, leaving one man dead. They say it's frustrating that people are killing each other over disagreements, and that solutions other than violence should be sought.

This marks Charlotte's 61st homicide of the year. This is a developing story, check back for more updates.