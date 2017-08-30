Understanding school bus safety laws in NC

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg School bus drivers will take 127,000 students to and from school during the 2017-2018 school year. There are 25,000 bus stops across the city and county so, drivers need to know the law.

It’s happening a lot., drivers speeding passed buses while the stop sign is deployed putting students’ lives in danger.

FOX 46 spoke to several people who say they don’t know the law. “I’ve seen it happen plenty of times especially on Old Pineville Rd. nearest to, parallel to South Blvd., I see it all the time,” said Sam Floyd.

FOX 46 asked Sidney what he thinks to himself when motorists drive passed the school bus while the stop arm is deployed, he responded, “I hope they don’t hit any kids.”

Last year, during a one-day violation count bus drivers across North Carolina reported more than 3,000 people ran the bus stop sign.

A diagram from NCDOT details when you do and do not need to stop for a school bus. Here's a breakdown of when you should stop for a school bus:

Two-lane roadway: All traffic from both directions must stop.

In July Governor Roy Cooper signed a new law to help protect students. The law allows school districts to install cameras on buses to catch drivers illegally passing stopped buses.

Under the new law, a stop arm violation can cost about $400 or more.