Lawsuit claims Charlotte School Of Law wrongfully gained millions from taxpayers

- More than $285 million of your tax dollars allegedly went to the Charlotte School of Law after they filed false claims with the federal government.

Those are the allegations being made in a newly unsealed federal lawsuit that was filed by a former professor at the law school.

FOX 46 Charlotte went over the lawsuit line by line Wednesday evening. The school reportedly changed the required GPA from a 2.0 to a 1.50 in order to obtain more students.

That grade is unacceptable at most law schools, according to the lawsuit.

To find new students, the former professor claims minorities from historically black colleges and universities were targeted as a major source of revenue.

"Once I showed even the minimum interest in the school, I received several text messages and emails and calls several times per day for days and weeks at a time," said former student Talece Hunter.

You may remember Talece Hunter from past stories on FOX 46 Charlotte. She left the Charlotte School of Law earlier this year when the school lost its accreditation. She's now more than $75,000 in debt.

According to the federal lawsuit, other students are out even more money that they may never see again.

"The focus was making money and education was second or wherever it fell on the list," said Hunter.



The Charlotte School of Law is now officially closed. FOX 46 Charlotte was unable to reach anyone from the school for comment, but a statement was released to The Charlotte Observer earlier this week where school officials said the claims in the lawsuit are untrue.