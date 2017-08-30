CMPD: Two injured in shooting near Uptown

- Two people were shot near uptown in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Just after 8:15 p.m. officers were called to the scene in the 2200 block of Catherine Simmons Ave. near Trade St.

One victim was shot in the leg. The other was grazed by a bullet. Neither victim's injuries are considered life-threatening.

The victims told the police they were in the parking lot when a car drove down Catherine Simmons Ave. and an unknown suspect or suspects shot at them.

Detectives are still working to determine a motive and trying to determine if the suspects knew the victims. This is a developing story, check back with us for more updates.