CMPD: Two injured in shooting near Uptown

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Aug 30 2017 11:54PM EDT

Updated: Aug 30 2017 11:54PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - Two people were shot near uptown in the parking lot of an apartment complex. 

Just after 8:15 p.m. officers were called to the scene in the 2200 block of Catherine Simmons Ave. near Trade St. 

One victim was shot in the leg. The other was grazed by a bullet. Neither victim's injuries are considered life-threatening. 

The victims told the police they were in the parking lot when a car drove down Catherine Simmons Ave. and an unknown suspect or suspects shot at them. 

Detectives are still working to determine a motive and trying to determine if the suspects knew the victims. This is a developing story, check back with us for more updates. 

