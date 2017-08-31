Sinkhole in north Charlotte repaired, road reopens

- Vehicles can now drive all the way down Mallard Creek Road Thursday after it reopened following a massive sinkhole.

The now open road is going to be a major relief for drivers, including those driving school buses.

Earlier this month, thunderstorms hammered the area and swept away a section of Mallard Creek Road in north Charlotte, creating a large sinkhole and shutting down the street.

Crews put in a new pipe last week where the large sinkhole was created during a 'perfect storm'. The street collapsed during heavy rain when a truck loaded with Amazon packages drove over the bridge.

Officials told FOX 46 Charlotte their goal was to have the road back open by Labor Day.