Charlotte Fire Department to deploy rescue teams to assist Texas

Members of Charlotte Fire will make up one of five North Carolina Swift Water Rescue teams heading to Texas to help with Harvey rescues.

The teams include Charlotte Fire, Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, Henderson County, and Greensboro.

Teams plan to deploy at 10 a.m. Thursday.

CFD crews of NC Task Force 3 prepare to deploy to Texas this morning. pic.twitter.com/Bkpe5aGMSV — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) August 31, 2017