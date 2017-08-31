Charlotte Fire Department to deploy rescue teams to assist Texas

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Aug 31 2017 08:06AM EDT

Updated: Aug 31 2017 11:57AM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - Representatives with the Charlotte Fire Department will make their way to Texas Thursday to assist in the search and rescue efforts. 

Members of Charlotte Fire will make up one of five North Carolina Swift Water Rescue teams heading to Texas to help with Harvey rescues. 

The teams include Charlotte Fire, Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, Henderson County, and Greensboro. 

Teams plan to deploy at 10 a.m. Thursday.

