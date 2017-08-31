Carolinas HealthCare System, UNC Health Care to merge

Carolinas Healthcare System and UNC Health Care are joining forces "in order to elevate health for North Carolinians."

The two health care systems announced Thursday that they have signed a letter of intent (LOI) to join their "clinical enterprises and collaborate to enhance medicine education and research."

Under the LOI, the two organizations have agreed to start a period of exclusive negotiations, with the goal of entering into final agreements by the end of the year.

"Our goal is to form a new organization through a joint operating company structure, that will deliver world-class care to people in North Carolina by creating the most comprehensive network of primary, specialty and on-demand care in the Southeast."

For more information, click here.