UNC Charlotte student shot near campus

- A University of North Carolina Charlotte student was shot during a robbery Thursday, in a neighborhood near campus.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police rushed to 1330 Bonnie Lane where 21 year-old Rene Cruz was found shot in the chest. He was rushed to CMC Main with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD said they spoke to witnesses who were inside the home at the time of the shooting. Police tell FOX46 the witnesses did not call 911 right away.

“It was fairly quiet. I did hear a car, kind of skirt off the road, and then about 5-10 minutes later the law enforcement came, CMPD,” said Brayden Snow who lives nearby the house where the shooting happened.

Snow is in the military and said everyone in his house is trained to handle firearms so, he wasn’t worried.

“It is concerning for something like this to happen. We don’t really, well for me, I never really expected it to happen. But, overall I would say that it doesn’t frighten me too much,” said Snow.

Snow recognized several people he saw leaving the home where the shooting happened and said all four people living in the house are students.

“It’s predominantly a college area. So, a lot of young guys, you know I’m in college as well so, you know a lot of people have parties and events. You know, and I’m sure, kids are young and can do some dumb things sometimes and get involved with the wrong people sometimes.”

So far, no arrests have been made. Police say they do not have a motive. This remains an open, ongoing investigation, anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers.



