USPS mail carrier injured in southwest Charlotte shooting

- A United States Postal Service mail carrier was seriously injured after being shot multiple times by an unknown person Thursday afternoon in southwest Charlotte, police said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 31 in the 3600 block of Archer Ave.

Upon arrival, CMPD located a man with apparent gunshot wounds. They tell FOX 46 Charlotte the man was working in a mail carrier capacity when he was shot.

The man was transported to CMC with serious injuries.

Homicide detectives have responded to the scene to conduct an investigation. Initial information received by investigators indicates that the mail carrier and unknown suspect(s) were involved in an altercation when the man was shot.

Vice President of the Clanton Park Association Kenneth Raley says he's seen the postal worker doing his round and has chatted with him about their military service.

"He was military. We have talked before about him being retired from the military and me being a prior service military. So we have that in common," Raley said.

"That's a bond right there," Yolian Ortiz said.

"That's the thing about soldiers, we have that one thing in common," Raley said.

Long time Clanton residents tell FOX 46, they've heard gunfire ring out from other nearby neighborhood but here on the archer avenue area, it’s fairly quiet.

"It's the first that anything has happened in my home. You can't help feeling shook up," Clanton Road resident Dot Gilliam said.

"We are going to do every that we can as a community to help find out if we can play a part in helping them and bring this to a conclusion and we are going to keep his family prayed up," Raley said.

No one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Hefner is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Check back for updates on this developing story.