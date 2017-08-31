Water quality advisory lifted for SE Charlotte ponds

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - A water quality advisory issued for two ponds in southeast Charlotte following a sewage spill have been lifted.

The advisory for the two ponds located at McAlpine Creek Park at 8711 Monroe Rd. was lifted after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services' staff collected samples of water that revealed safe levels of bacteria. 

On Aug. 25 the advisory was issued after an unknown amount of sewage from a private facility leaked into a small stream that flows into the ponds.

 
 
 
