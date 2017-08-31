Bus gets stuck in ditch while dropping off students in NW Charlotte

- A school bus full of students got stuck in a ditch in northwest Charlotte on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:00 p.m. reports came in that a school bus was stuck on the side of the road near Rozelles Ferry Rd. The children on board are students at Aristotle Preparatory Academy.

Students who were on the bus say the driver was attempting to back up when the bus got stuck in a ditch in front of train tracks as a train was going by.

A woman who lives across from where the incident occurred also says she saw the bus driver turning around when the wheels got stuck. She says a train was moving on the tracks, but the bus was not close to it.

Parents were still getting children off of the bus when FOX 46 arrived on scene. Children whose parents were not there to pick them up were transferred to another bus by officials.

No injuries have been reported as of now. You can view a live report below.

FOX 46's David Sentendrey will have the latest updates, tonight at 6:00 p.m.