Family holds out hope in search for missing boaters

- The search continues off the coast of North and South Carolina for two fishermen from Gaston County.

"Sadness sometimes. Anger sometimes," said Jennifer Rhyne, a cousin of the missing men.

Family members say they're forcing themselves to stay positive.They went missing on Sunday.

"Putting myself in their shoes. Just the unknown of being stranded at sea and not knowing if you'll be rescued in the next 5 minutes, ten minutes, or two or three days," said Justin Keener, one of the missing men’s brother-in-law.

David Hambrick and Steve Chaney launched from Oak Island to try out David’s new boat. They were headed for the Gulf Stream in search of bigger fish.

"That is the first time on that boat for him. He had an 18-foot fishing boat, but that was the maiden voyage for that boat. It could have electrical. That's our hope right now is that electrical went out and they're floating around waiting for someone to save them,” said Keener.

The Coast Guard spent Thursday searching the coast from Georgetown to Charleston. Friends and family used their own vessels.

"It's hard to sit. Being here and not being there. Just sitting and wondering what in the world. Where are they? Nothing has been found. No boat, no debris. No nothing. They have to be just floating around," said Rhyne.

On Wednesday, Sammy's Pub in Belmont donated two dollars for each beer sold. They raised more than $500.

"I read the story at night and I went to sleep and I woke up in the morning. It was the first thing on my mind. I knew someone was speaking to me and I had to do something about it," said Jessica Bradley, a longtime bartender.

The money from the restaurant and the go-fund-me account goes to help buy gas for private boats involved in the search for David and Steve.

"If anybody can sit out there in the ocean and float around for as long as they've been gone, it would be these two," said Rhyne.