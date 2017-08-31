First West Nile virus death in SC confirmed in Anderson Co.

- A person has died from West Nile virus in Anderson County, SC, according to the Department of Heath and Environmental Control.

This is the first death reported from West Nile virus. DHEC has confirmed seven cases of West Nile virus in humans this year.

While they say the risk of developing serious illness or death from West Nile virus is rare, people should still be watchful and take care to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

"If you develop fever or other symptoms after being bitten by a mosquito, you should contact your health care provider," said Dr. Melissa Overman, SC Assistant State Epidemiologist.

DHEC says the most effective ways to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile Virus are:

Wearing bug spray and repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 to help keep mosquitoes from biting.

Ensuring the doors and windows in your home have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes.

Removing all sources of standing water from your property, including flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, birdbaths, old car tires, rain gutters and pet bowls.

Wearing light-colored clothing to cover the skin.

For more information visit www.scdhec.gov/westnile.