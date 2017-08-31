Hickory Police searching for suspect in double homicide

- The Hickory Police Department is investigating after two men were shot and killed at an apartment complex in Hickory.

Around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday. Hickory police arrived on scene at 2830 12th Ave SE Apt. B6 where there had been reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival officers found Branique Stephan Mcknight, 18, and Janarion Kaverio Knox, 20, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Mcknight and Knox both died at the scene as a result of their injuries.

The suspect in the shooting is described as a white man, 5'11"-6'0", heavy set in his mid-20's with long hair pulled up into a bun and facial hair. He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt, black basketball type shorts with red trim and black shoes with white trim.

Police say this incident does not appear to be a random act of violence.

Anyone with information about the identity of this man is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551, or contact Inv. Hudson at 828-261-2620 or shudson@hickorync.gov .