Police seek driver of vehicle that knocked pole, causing power outage

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a power pole early Friday morning sending multiple south Charlotte buildings into darkness. 

The crash happened at 3:34 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2017 in the 1600 Tyvola Road near the CMS Smith Family Center. 

Police said the vehicle struck the power pole and the driver fled the scene on foot. They tell FOX 46 Charlotte it's unknown how long residents will be without power. Duke Energy is on scene. 

CMPD expects this incident will likely cause from traffic problems Friday morning. 

