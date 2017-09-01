Police seek driver of vehicle that knocked pole, causing power outage

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a power pole early Friday morning sending multiple south Charlotte buildings into darkness.

The crash happened at 3:34 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2017 in the 1600 Tyvola Road near the CMS Smith Family Center.

Police said the vehicle struck the power pole and the driver fled the scene on foot. They tell FOX 46 Charlotte it's unknown how long residents will be without power. Duke Energy is on scene.

2 utility poles damaged this morning on Tyvola Rd. New pole just arrived on scene along with more crews @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/zZAjDQE1ht — Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) September 1, 2017

Utility lines dangling on Tyvola Rd. Power outages spread to CMS Smith Family Center and other businesses in South Park @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/F88h6hSmg0 — Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) September 1, 2017

CMPD expects this incident will likely cause from traffic problems Friday morning.

