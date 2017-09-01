MCSO partners with churches, businesses for Harvey relief effort

Naomi Coto carries Simba on her shoulders as they evacuate their home after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

- The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is starting their 'Charlotte Helps Houston' hurricane relief effort on Friday, partnering with several businesses and churches in the community.

“It breaks my heart to see what has happened in Texas, but it’s times like these that we come together and lean on one other and lift each other up,” said Sheriff Irwin Carmichael, Mecklenburg County Sheriff.

In response, MCSO is collecting donations that will be delivered to the Houston area as part of the 'Charlotte Helps Houston' Harvey relief effort.

“We are asking folks here in our community to come together and help us show the people of Texas that we care and that we are here for them,” said Sheriff Carmichael.

Locations will be accepting donations until September 14, 2017.

List of suggested items to donate:

Non-perishable Food

Powdered Drink Mix

Baby Items (Diapers, Wipes, Formula, etc.)

Cleaning Products (Bleach, Rubber Gloves, etc.)

First Aid Supplies (Bandages, Antibiotic Ointment, Antiseptic Wipes, etc.)

Personal Hygiene Items

Clothes/Undergarments

Notes of Encouragement

List of drop-off locations:

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office at 901 Elizabeth Ave. Charlotte, NC 28202

Mecklenburg County Park & Rec 5841 Brookshire Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28216

Hope House Foundation 15604 Northcross Dr. Huntersville, NC 28078

North Carolina Cooperative Ext. Service 1418 Armory Dr. Charlotte, NC 28204

Old Store Produce 14720 Brown Mill Road Huntersville, NC28078

Blueharbor Bank 104 North Statesville Road Huntersville, NC 28078

Beds for Kids - Charlorre Warehouse 2519 South Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28203

Bed for Kids - Lake Norman Warehouse 11020 Bailey Road, Suite D Cornelius, NC 28031

Weeping Willow AME Zion Church 220 Milton Road Charlotte, NC 28215



