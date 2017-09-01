MCSO partners with churches, businesses for Harvey relief effort
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is starting their 'Charlotte Helps Houston' hurricane relief effort on Friday, partnering with several businesses and churches in the community.
“It breaks my heart to see what has happened in Texas, but it’s times like these that we come together and lean on one other and lift each other up,” said Sheriff Irwin Carmichael, Mecklenburg County Sheriff.
In response, MCSO is collecting donations that will be delivered to the Houston area as part of the 'Charlotte Helps Houston' Harvey relief effort.
“We are asking folks here in our community to come together and help us show the people of Texas that we care and that we are here for them,” said Sheriff Carmichael.
Locations will be accepting donations until September 14, 2017.
List of suggested items to donate:
- Non-perishable Food
- Powdered Drink Mix
- Baby Items (Diapers, Wipes, Formula, etc.)
- Cleaning Products (Bleach, Rubber Gloves, etc.)
- First Aid Supplies (Bandages, Antibiotic Ointment, Antiseptic Wipes, etc.)
- Personal Hygiene Items
- Clothes/Undergarments
- Notes of Encouragement
List of drop-off locations:
- Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office at 901 Elizabeth Ave. Charlotte, NC 28202
- Mecklenburg County Park & Rec 5841 Brookshire Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28216
- Hope House Foundation 15604 Northcross Dr. Huntersville, NC 28078
- North Carolina Cooperative Ext. Service 1418 Armory Dr. Charlotte, NC 28204
- Old Store Produce 14720 Brown Mill Road Huntersville, NC28078
- Blueharbor Bank 104 North Statesville Road Huntersville, NC 28078
- Beds for Kids - Charlorre Warehouse 2519 South Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28203
- Bed for Kids - Lake Norman Warehouse 11020 Bailey Road, Suite D Cornelius, NC 28031
- Weeping Willow AME Zion Church 220 Milton Road Charlotte, NC 28215