Police identify woman found dead inside SW Charlotte apartment

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Sep 01 2017 01:01PM EDT

Updated: Sep 01 2017 08:08PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have identified a woman who was found dead in a southwest Charlotte apartment Friday afternoon as 35-year-old Jeannine Shante Skinner.

CMPD were called to an apartment in the Lofts at Charleston Row in the 9300 block of Kings Parade Boulevard at 11:37 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1 for a welfare check. 

Upon arrival, officers located a woman deceased with obvious trauma inside the apartment. She was pronounced dead on scene. Police said her name will be released pending family notification.

CMPD said information gathered at the scene indicates that this incident is possibly domestic related and that the victim and suspect are known to one another. 

The suspect is not in custody at this time.  

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.  Detective Goncalves is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 

