Student arrested in connection to shooting, robbery of UNC-Charlotte student

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has made one arrest in connection to the shooting and robbery of a UNC-Charlotte student in a neighborhood near campus.

Blaise Bennett, 20, is charged with two counts of felony possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

CMPD said they were called to the 1300 block of Bonnie Lane at 12:34 p.m. Thursday, August 31 in response to an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, officers located a young man, identified as a UNC-Charlotte student, with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to CMC-Main with critical injuries. Police said he's since been stabilized.

Additional information gathered during the investigation led detectives in determining a prearranged meeting for a drug deal between the victim and two people happened at the home.

During the meeting, the two suspects robbed the victim of a handgun and cash. One of the suspects then shot the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in what appeared to be a grey Nissan Altima.

Police executed a search warrant of the home Thursday evening. Approximately 4.5 lbs. of marijuana were seized, along with three rifles, two shotguns and two handguns that were later determined to be BB pistols.

Detectives anticipate further charges related to the search warrant.

