Price gouging on the minds on drivers as gas prices keep rising

- It's a trend impossible not to notice.

"They are going up definitely," said one motorist.

"I've seen it up from 40-50 cents a gallon," said another.

From the beginning of the week until now gas prices continuing to rise and drivers trying to squeeze every bit of gasoline into their car before their next fill-up.

In Charlotte, gas checking in as high as $2.75 earlier in the day.

"We're just trying to minimize everything as far as our travel and stuff," said one man.

But across the border in South Carolina, a little relief for those looking for a little lower prices.

"I told her when I left the house I said we aren't gonna fill up until we get into South Carolina. I don't know what the price is going to be but it's going to be 15-20 cents cheaper," said a driver in Fort Mill.

The other concern from some is the legality of it all

"It's sad. I don't like the way it is and I don't think it should be that way. I think someone is trying to get money."

"It's a shame that it makes you wonder how much is price gouging from the refineries and the guys that own the gas."

Thursday, the North Carolina's Governor's Office signed an executive order due to Louisiana and Texas gas refineries being shut down from Hurricane Harvey.

This means the price gouging law in a time of crisis is in effect statewide for the next 45 days.