$50K reward offered for arrest in postal worker shooting

- The United States Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved in Thursday's shooting of a mailman in south Charlotte.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 pm in the 3600 block of Archer Ave, off of Clanton Rd. A mailman was shot after getting into an argument with another person. He is in critical condition at Carolina's Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.