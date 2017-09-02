Man stabbed multiple times in Indian Trail

- A man is in critical condition at the hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Indian Trail Friday evening.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a disturbance around 8:30 pm in the 1000 block of Salmon River Dr. in the Meriweather subdivision. When deputies arrived on scene they found a 63-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was transported by EMS to Carolina's Medical Center in Dilworth.

Police say the victim was at the residence visiting a female friend when her estranged husband, Roger Wayne Roberts, 52, came to the house and got into an argument with the victim and then stabbed him several times.

Roberts was located later at a residence on Killdeer Ln. in Monroe and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, communicating threats, and violation of a domestic violence protective order.

He is currently being held at the Union County Detention Center with a $250,000 bond.