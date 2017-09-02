CMPD searching for suspect in latest homicide

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for Charlotte's latest homicide.

Police say Donny Lewis Franklin, 45, is responsible for the murder of UNCC Professor Jeannine Skinner. She was found dead in her townhome Thursday at the Lofts at Charleston Row in Ayrsley. He was last seen driving a burgundy Jeep (pictured above) with a tag displaying 0512KN.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, and possibly suicidal. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 704-336-VCAT or 911.