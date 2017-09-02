7-year-old girl hopes to inspire others to help Harvey victims
STALLINGS, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - A 7-year-old girl from Stallings, NC wrote a letter to victims of Hurricane Harvey hoping to inspire others to donate to those in need.
Katie Long, a second grade student at Fairview Elementary School in Stallings, donated all of her allowance to families that are in need after Hurricane Harvey destroyed parts of southern Texas this week.
She hopes that other people will be inspired to donate after reading her letter.