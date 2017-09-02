Police need help identifying body found in Lake Norman

- Iredell County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a body found floating in Lake Norman Saturday morning.

Authorities were called to Oak Tree Rd in Mooresville around 10:30 am after fisherman and nearby residents found a body floating in a cove of Lake Norman.

Police say the body is of a man, possibly white or hispanic. He appears to be between 20-50 years old and is approximately 6 feet tall, with long black or brown hair. He was wearing a dark colored t-shirt and green swimming trunks.

If anyone has any information that may be helpful to investigators, you're asked to call Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 704-878-3183.