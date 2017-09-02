Huntersville FD helps with Harvey relief efforts

- The Huntersville Fire Department along with Next Level Readiness and Lake Norman Charter Schools are accepting donations to deliver to those affected by Hurricane Harvey next week.

A member of the department will be going to Texas next week with employees from Next Level Readiness to deliver the goods.They are asking that all donations be delivered to the fire stations by Friday, September 8.

The following items are needed: new socks, underwear, t-shirts, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hygiene products, diapers, baby formula, wipes, canned food, non-perishable items, pet food, bowls, collars, leashes, crates, cages, pet toys, stuffed animals, kids toys, and monetary donations via gift cards.

You can drop off the items at any Huntersville Fire Station:

Station #1 - 110 S. Old Statesville Rd.

Station #2- 15600 Beatties Ford Rd.

Station #3- 13423 Eastfield Rd.