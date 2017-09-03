Up to $50,000 avaliable for information on shooting of postal worker

U.S. Postal Inspectors meeting and talking with people Saturday in the West Charlotte neighborhood where mail carrier Ed McDaniel was shot Thursday afternoon while working his route.

Around 25 inspectors from Miami to Washington D.C. in the area to continue to investigate the shooting that is rare for those in the profession.

"By and large, the mail system, their employees --- it's a very safe environment because they are memebers of the community. When they are out there on the streets people know them. People knew Mr. Mcdaniel by name on the streets," said Scott Fix, the Assistant Inspector in the Charlotte area.

Now with an reward of up to $50,000 there's hope someone in that neighborhood will be the break in the case investigators need.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.