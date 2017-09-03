Coast Guard calls off search for missing Gaston Co fishermen

The Coast Guard has officially called off the search for two local fishermen who went missing on their way to Gulf Stream, but family members have not given up hope.

Officials located the boat used by David Hambrick and Steve Chaney on Sunday, a week after the pair disappeared. Family and friends of the Belmont fishermen tell FOX 46 Charlotte that there were two life jackets missing off the boat.

Hambrick and Chaney launched from Oak Island to try out David’s new boat last Sunday and were headed for the Gulf Stream in search of bigger fish.

The Coast Guard had been searching the coast from Georgetown to Charleston. Friends and family used their own vessels.

Family members say they're forcing themselves to stay positive.

"Putting myself in their shoes. Just the unknown of being stranded at sea and not knowing if you'll be rescued in the next 5 minutes, ten minutes, or two or three days," Justin Keener, one of the missing men’s brother-in-law, told FOX 46 Charlotte in a previous interview.