Death investigation underway for baby found unresponsive in shelter

- A death investigation is underway after a baby was found unresponsive at a women and children's shelter near uptown Charlotte, police said.

Police said at 3:12 a.m. Monday, September 4 they were called to the Salvation Army's Center of Hope Shelter for Women and Children located at 534 Spratt Street in responsive to an infant who was not breathing.

The baby girl was transported to CMC where she was pronounced dead, Medic said.

Women at Salvation Army shelter on Spratt St are shaken after waking up and hearing baby found unresponsive and not breathing @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/7WYdG0Suls — Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) September 4, 2017

The initial Investigation indicates that foul play is not suspected, police said.

However, CMPD said is an active investigation and the cause of death will not be definitively known until the Medical Examiner has had a chance to complete their part of the investigation.