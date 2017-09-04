Death investigation underway for baby found unresponsive in shelter

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Sep 04 2017 06:16AM EDT

Updated: Sep 04 2017 09:28AM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - A death investigation is underway after a baby was found unresponsive at a women and children's shelter near uptown Charlotte, police said. 

Police said at 3:12 a.m. Monday, September 4 they were called to the Salvation Army's Center of Hope Shelter for Women and Children located at 534 Spratt Street in responsive to an infant who was not breathing. 

The baby girl was transported to CMC where she was pronounced dead, Medic said. 

The initial Investigation indicates that foul play is not suspected, police said.

However, CMPD said is an active investigation and the cause of death will not be definitively known until the Medical Examiner has had a chance to complete their part of the investigation.  

