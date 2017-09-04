Police search for man accused of killing UNC-Charlotte professor

By: FOX 46 Web Staff , Lauren Dugan

Posted: Sep 04 2017 06:28AM EDT

Updated: Sep 04 2017 06:41AM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a man who they believe killed his girlfriend, who was a professor at UNC-Charlotte. 

Police said Donny Lewis Franklin, 45, is responsible for the murder of Jeannine Skinner, 35. 

Skinner was found dead in her townhome at 11:37 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1. at the Lofts at Charleston Row in the 9300 block of Kings Parade Boulevard in the Ayrsley neighborhood. 

Franklin was last seen driving a burgundy Jeep with a tag displaying 0512-KN.

CMPD said Franklin should be considered armed and dangerous, and possibly suicidal. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 704-336-VCAT or 911. 

