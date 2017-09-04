Slain 7-year-old remembered two years after his death

By: FOX 46 Web Staff , Ann Wyatt Little‏

Posted: Sep 04 2017 06:57AM EDT

Updated: Sep 04 2017 07:16AM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - No arrest has been made two years after the tragic shooting death of a 7-year-old Charlotte boy, police said. 

Kevin Antonia Calderson Rodas, 7, was shot and killed over Labor Day Weekend in 2015 while playing in a yard with other children at a birthday party on Fieldvale Place.

In February 2016, a $10,000 reward was offered to anyone for information leading to an arrest. 

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney told FOX 46 Charlotte this particular shooting was likely due to rival hang-activity. Putney said these groups are not named gangs, but behave like gangs. 

Chief Putney said their retaliation caused the deaths of innocent people, including 7-year-old Kevin.

Despite all efforts, no one has been charged with Kevin's death.

Anyone with information regarding this cold case is asked to call 704.334.1600. All information will remain anonymous.

