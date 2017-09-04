Slain 7-year-old remembered two years after his death
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - No arrest has been made two years after the tragic shooting death of a 7-year-old Charlotte boy, police said.
Kevin Antonia Calderson Rodas, 7, was shot and killed over Labor Day Weekend in 2015 while playing in a yard with other children at a birthday party on Fieldvale Place.
In February 2016, a $10,000 reward was offered to anyone for information leading to an arrest.
Related: Charlotte police offering up to $10K reward in shooting that killed 7-year-old boy
CMPD Chief Kerr Putney told FOX 46 Charlotte this particular shooting was likely due to rival hang-activity. Putney said these groups are not named gangs, but behave like gangs.
Despite all efforts, no one has been charged with Kevin's death.
Anyone with information regarding this cold case is asked to call 704.334.1600. All information will remain anonymous.
Kevin Rodas, 7, was gunned down at a birthday party two years ago today. @CMPD still searching for his killer and justice for Kevin. pic.twitter.com/odmD3tc9a0— Ann Wyatt Little (@AnnWyattonFOX46) September 4, 2017