3 rescued after car crashes off bridge near Myrtle Beach

- Three people had to be taken to the hospital after their vehicle went off a bridge Monday into the Waccamaw River near Myrtle Beach, Horry County Fire and Rescue said.

Crews were called to U.S. 501 on the bridge and then had to go down a ravine to rescue two adults and one child, WPDE reports.

The car fell about 40 feet and landed on its roof, according to the Horry County Fire and Rescue officials. Crews spent more than an hour freeing the three people from the car.

Strong Work by members of Conway Fire Rescue, PD, @hcfirerescue Technical Rescue of 3 citizens in vehicle which dropped 40' off 501 bridge pic.twitter.com/Nwk465cbwN — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) September 4, 2017

The victims were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The child was flown to a nearby hospital.