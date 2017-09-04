Citronella candle scorches Huntersville home

- A Citronella candle is responsible for starting a fire that melted the back of a home Monday in Huntersville, fire officials say. App users click here.

The fire happened in the 6700 block of Tanners Creef Drive, off Beatties Ford Road, Monday afternoon, according to Huntersville Fire Department. The candle was on a table on the rear patio.

Photo: Huntersville Fire

It's unclear what caught first, but pictures tweeted by Huntersville Fire show the table scorched along with the back siding of the house burnt and melted off.

Photo: Huntersville Fire

Fortunately, firefighters say they were able to control the blaze before it reached attic spaces.

Photo: Huntersville Fire

Brett Baldeck is covering this story and will be working to talk with firefighters and the homeowners about what exactly happened. Look for his story tonight on FOX 46 News.