Sheriff: Man on the run after shooting girlfriend's son

- A man accused of shooting his girlfriend's son is on the run following a standoff with authorities, according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened on Deer Creek Drive off of Baptist Road in Burke County. Officials say the man, who has not been identified, shot his girlfriend's son and then held himself up in his trailer, refusing to turn himself over to law enforcement.

When officers went to search the trailer, there was no one inside, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Further information is expected to be released.