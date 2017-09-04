Hunt for U.S postal carrier's shooter continues

- The family of mail carrier Ed McDaniel, who was shot in West Charlotte on August 31st while just doing his job, tells Fox 46 Charlotte he never bothers anyone.

Four days after the shooting, on Labor Day, police from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service continued their efforts trying to find the shooter by going door to door talking with neighbors.

“It tore my nerves all to pieces too, when I found out my nephew got shot,” McDaniel’s uncle, who didn’t want his named used, told Fox 46 Charlotte.

McDaniel was shot in broad daylight while on the job delivering mail last Thursday afternoon on Archer Avenue in West Charlotte.

“He was a good man. He didn’t bother nobody, and he was out working trying to make a living,” McDaniel’s uncle said.

53-year old McDaniel. an Air Force veteran, is currently in the hospital fighting to recover after police say he got into an argument with some people Thursday on his mail route.

The person who shot McDaniel is still on the run with a reward of up to $50,000 being offered by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to find the shooter.

“I hope he get caught. I hope he get caught,” McDaniel’s uncle said.

Out-of-state police from the Postal Inspection Service were in Charlotte on Labor Day going door to door talking with neighbors.

“That’s good that they’re sticking with it. They’re sticking with it,” McDaniel’s uncle said.

Inspectors from Florida, South Carolina and Maryland have all been in Charlotte for days searching for answers asking who shot one of their own.

“It’s been rough, it’s been rough on my sister and her husband, and his brother and his sister. It’s been rough on all of us,” McDaniel’s uncle said.

McDaniel has been with Postal Service for 11 years, and before that, he served in the Air Force for 25 years, according to his mother.

“He stayed to himself, but he didn’t bother nobody,” McDaniel’s uncle said.

It’s that quiet resolve that McDaniel’s uncle says is getting his nephew through what may be his toughest battle yet.

“He’s fighting it. He’s doing real good, he’s a fighter, and he’s not going to give up.”

McDaniel is expected to make a full recovery, according to his uncle, but he says it's going to take a while with more surgeries expected.

If you know anything about the shooting, please call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (select Option 2) or call 704-432-TIPS.

