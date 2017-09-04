Local family collecting diapers for Harvey victims

- A local family is helping get results when it comes to a big need for families in Texas: diapers.

Kire and Don Wolf, of Huntersville, posted online asking for extra diapers to send to flood torn areas in the Lone Star State. The response was simply overwhelming. People have been sending diapers by the car load, some even sending amazon order right to their house.

The Wolfs say they'll continue taking donations until Thursday.